Jennifer Lopez Shares Post-Thanksgiving Selfie With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were clearly tired out by their Thanksgiving weekend, with the singer sharing a selfie of the pair cuddling as they took a little rest after their holiday celebrations.

Lopez posted a shot of the duo getting in some snuggle time, although Rodriguez didn’t appear to be fully aware of the photo op. While the former MLB star looked out of the frame, Lopez gazed into the camera as she snapped the image, wearing a white tank top and gold hoop earrings.

“And that’s a wrap on Thanksgiving weekend… sooooo incredibly thankful for all of you…Goodnight everyone…,” Lopez captioned the snap.

The duo previously shared snaps from their Thanksgiving celebration in the country, with Rodriguez posting a slideshow of photos including the pair on a bike ride, their table full of food and his two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9.

“Hope everyone had a great #Thanksgiving #DownOnTheFarm,” he captioned the images.

The group also celebrated with Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Emme and Max, with Rodriguez sharing a shot of the kids in matching red and black plaid pajamas, including Lopez’s niece, Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried.

“Twinning x5,” he wrote.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating since early this year and their families have quickly become close.

“My girls essentially hit the lottery,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE in October of his daughters spending time with Lopez. “What 12-year-old and 9-year-old wouldn’t feel like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the luckiest human being on the planet?’ They’re super thrilled!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arod