Jennifer Lopez Talks Marriage With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez quickly became one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples after they began dating in early 2017, but the two are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Lopez, who has been married three times, explained that while she still believes in the institution, she’s not in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

“I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship,” the star shared. “But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well,” she added of her relationship with the former MLB star. “We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous marriages, with Lopez sharing 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony while Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9 with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Since the couple began dating, they easily blended their families, and often share photos of their children bonding on social media. The famous couple also makes time to workout together — Lopez notes, “I’ve never been to so many yoga classes in my life!” — also spending their time enjoying Latin meals prepared from recipes shared by Lopez’s mom.

To call Lopez busy would be an understatement — she currently stars on NBC’s Shades of Blue, executive produces The Fosters on Freeform, judges NBC’s World of Dance and is continuing her Las Vegas residency — but it seems the star has finally found true happiness.

“When I was younger I spent a lot of time being half happy and half not happy,” the multi-hyphenate explained. The difference now? “I know who I am and what I want. I also know my strengths and weaknesses. It took me a long time to get to a point where I could say something nice about myself. I’m glad I can do that now.”

