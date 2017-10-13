Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Team up for Benefit Concert

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are speaking out about the benefit concert they are putting together to aid disaster relief.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the celebrity couple explained how teaming up on their first project, the upcoming One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, has displayed how well they work together.

“We complement each other in a beautiful way, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this,” Lopez said. “I mean the things that Alex did to help make this a success for the people of Puerto Rico and for all of disaster relief has been amazing.”

According to the Shades of Blue actress, her relationship with her former MLB player beau works because they share similarities.

“I think we’re very alike in many ways. And I think that’s what makes it work,” she said.

“We’re alike except I can’t sing, dance, act,” Rodriguez said.

One way in which Rodriguez and Lopez are alike is that they both didn’t know if they were going to be able to organize such a massive fundraiser.

“We never thought we’d be able to pull it off,” Lopez said. “I was like, can we do this? It seems soon. And then it just grew. Honestly, I feel like God helped us on this one a lot.”

Lopez, 48, explained that Rodriguez was quick to step in and help.

“Alex was like, we can do this, and he got the MLB and the New York Yankees to donate right away. And then he made a donation. And then that all happened almost simultaneously,” she said.

This benefit has a personal impact on Lopez, as she has family members that were affected directly by Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico.

“I did it because I wanted to for Puerto Rico but then it does something for me in reminding me we live with a lot of amazing people. There’s a lot more love out there than hate,” she said.

“I called every performer myself,” Lopez continued. “It was a lot of fun to call you know, Gwen Stefani or Demi Lovato or Jamie Foxx or Leonardo DiCaprio or any of these people…Ellen DeGeneres and go ‘Hey, my full-time job is now Puerto Rico, can you help me out?’ And I can’t even get the sentence out and they’re like, ‘Yes, what do you need? What do you want me to do?’”

Rodriguez praised Lopez’s work ethic in putting together the special event.

“To watch Jennifer kind of lean into this in a way I didn’t know she was capable of — I mean, here’s someone who has like 20 jobs, I can’t even keep up,” he said.

The benefit concert will feature performances from Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin and more. The funds will go to organizations such as Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.

One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief will air simultaneously on Telemundo and Univision on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the third hour of the show, NBC will join in to broadcast in English at 10 p.m. PT/ET.