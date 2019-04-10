Jennifer Lopez Addresses Alex Rodriguez Cheating Allegations: ‘I Know What the Truth Is’

Jennifer Lopez isn’t listening to those who say fiancé Alex Rodriguez has been unfaithful.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is,” Lopez, 49, said on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, dismissing the rumors surrounding Rodriguez, 43. “I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is; I know what our relationship is.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The power couple announced their engagement last month — and one day later, former MLB player Jose Canseco alleged on twitter that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Canseco’s ex-wife.

“He is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” he wrote at the time. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone. Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s– stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”

Jessica Canseco, who was married to Jose from 1996 to 1999, denied that there was any truth to Jose’s tweets.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true,” she tweeted on March 12. “I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5.”

But the former Oakland A’s player doubled down, challenging Rodriguez to a lie detector test.

“Alex show me now how much of a man you really are face the truth face a polygraph. Alex since you are a man’s man why don’t you contact me and we’ll talk about it face-to-face you know how to reach me.” he wrote.

Wednesday’s interview marks the first time Lopez has acknowledged the rumors. Previously, a source told Us Weekly that she doesn’t let them “bother her” because “she’s heard [them] in the past.”

“She trusts [Rodriguez] and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time,” the source said. “Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

As far as wedding planning goes, the couple has remained mum on specifics, but said they don’t have big plans just yet.

“We’ve vaguely talked about, like, ‘Oh, when do you think?’ and things like that, but nothing is set in stone,” the World of Dance judge told Elvis Duran on his radio show on Tuesday. “We’re not there yet.”

“We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said in a smilier interview on WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina In the Morning. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”