Jennifer Lawrence Spends New Year’s Eve With Rumored Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence rang in the new year with a scenic stroll in New York City’s Central Park with her rumored boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, on New Year’s Eve, People reports.

The pair took a bundled-up walk in the famous park with Lawrence’s dog, Pippi, with the actress staying warm in a black coat and gray hat. Aronofsky also sported a black jacket and hat, sucking on a lollipop as the pair walked together.

Lawrence recently declined to respond to rumors about her relationship with Aronofsky during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, playing coy when asked what her best kiss of 2016 was during a game of “Plead the Fifth.”

“Um, uh… well, I can’t say,” Elle Australia reports Lawrence as replying before joking to fellow guest Stassi Schroeder, “If you kiss me before the New Year it’ll be you, Stassi!”

Host Andy Cohen also asked Lawrence during another segment whether she had a boyfriend, with the actress responding by blowing bubbles in her drink.

