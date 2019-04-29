Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Reveals New Photo of Son After Divorce Filing

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband, Roger Mathews, shared a new photo of their 2-year-old son Greyson on Instagram Sunday to celebrate National Son Day.

“Apparently it’s National Son day which is weird cause it’s Sunday but I’d like to take this moment to honor my pride and joy and heir to the throne. Greyson Valor Mathews,” Mathews wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Greyson is shown wearing only a diaper and a cowboy hat, while carrying a colorful guitar.

The post was a follow-up to a video he shared on Saturday, showing daughter Meilani, 4, teaching Geyson how to play drums. “Jam session,” Mathews wrote.

Farley, who stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, filed for divorce from Mathews in New Jersey earlier this month, but it was not reported until Thursday. Hours later, Mathews took to Instagram, where he vowed to win Farley back in an emotional video.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” Mathews said in the video. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

He also told his followers he was “not done fighting,” adding, “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

Mathews also claimed the couple was going to counseling. “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings,” he concluded.

In the video, he slammed cheating rumors, saying “there’s no cheating or dumb s– or juicy details.”

According to the divorce filing, Farley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending their nearly three-year marriage. She is reportedly seeking primary residential custody, child support and health insurance from Mathews. Farley also wants to be listed as a trustee on life insurance policies on each of their children. She also asked for equitable distribution of their earnings and purchases while they were married.

On Sept. 14, two days after Farley filed for divorce, Mathews also posted a long, cryptic message on his Instagram page about finding oneself and squandering time.

“Sometimes we must find ourselves within ourselves,” Mathews wrote. “Finding yourself doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means coming to terms with shortcomings within yourself for the greater good. Not just the greater good of yourself. The greater good of those you care the most about. Takes a lot of vulnerability and being able to accept shortcomings and that you were wrong even if your heart was in the right place. I still like me, just need to be a better me cause it ain’t just about me.”

It has been reported that the divorce was a “long time coming.” One source told Us Weekly that Farley’s decision to go back to Jersey Shore might have been a tipping point for them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.