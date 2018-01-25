Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s Threesome Bedroom Photo Raises a Question: Where’s Channing?

Jenna Dewan-Tatum posted a precious photo on Instagram Tuesday of herself and two friends in bed together, but it has a lot of followers wondering where her husband Channing Tatum is.

Dewan-Tatum took to the social network to congratulate her friend, Kristin Ess on the launch of her new products available at Target. Yet any time a married person is photographed in bed, fans somehow feel compelled to wonder about the status of their relationship, especially when there's a man in the bed as well.

Of course, Brad Goreski shouldn't be perceived as a threat to Dewan-Tatum's marriage. The celebrity stylist is friends with the them, and had a well-deserved seat beside her in Dewan-Tatum's photo.

If Dewan-Tatum's fans seem on-edge about her marriage, it may be because it's so immaculate on the surface. She and Channing Tatum met in 2006 while filming Step Up. The fairy tale couple married in 2009 and had a daughter in 2013. Fans love their heartfelt dynamic, and they're protective of one of the most wholesome relationships in Hollywood.

Yet many of the commenters were crying out that they don't see enough of that relationship online. "Where is Channing??" innumerable followers wrote in innumerable ways: "Where is he?" "You haven't been together!"

As some of Dewan-Tatum's fans pointed out, the simple answer is that the couple doesn't love social media.

"Channing doesn't really like social media, so that's why he isn't featured in Jenna's photos very much," one astute user wrote. Another mockingly wrote "wHeRE IS cHaNniNg?!!!111!1!1... how do you not get annoyed by that?"

It's true that Tatum himself isn't a big user of social media. He has all the appropriate accounts, but only seems to use them to promote products, projects and public appearances. Tatum's personal Instagram is full of plugs for his vodka brand, Born and Bred. It also contains a number of video clips showing the actor riding dirt bikes and motorcycles, though they're all promoting longer video series available elsewhere.

Yet for the die-hard Channing-Jenna shippers, there are a few life rafts to cling to. For example, Tatum posted a touching tribute to his wife the day after her birthday last month.

"This creature is one more year beautiful," he wrote. "The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love."