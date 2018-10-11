Jenna Dewan Fans Are Not OK With Channing Tatum’s New Relationship With Jessie J

Amid reports that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating, Jenna Dewan fans are not happy about the new blossoming relationship.

After a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the 38-year-old Magic Mike actor is dating the “Bang Bang” singer, fans took to Instagram wishing that Tatum and Dewan would get back together.

“Nooooooooooooo CHANNING DONT DO THIS TO MEEEEEEEE NOT JESSIE!!! Go back to Jenna she’s way better!!” one Twitter user said.

“I was really hoping Channing and Jenna would get back together :/” another wrote.

“I’m so sad I really thought him and Jenna were a good couple,” another said.

“We want Jenna back,” one person wrote.

One person said they couldn’t wait to see who Dewan would date.

“What a downgrade Channing went from Jenna to Jessie. Can’t wait to see who Jenna is dating soon? Hope it’s someone who I can okay get it girl,” they wrote.

But others seemed not to care about who in particular Tatum was dating and was more upset by the fact that he and Dewan are still broken up.

“I will never get over Channing and Jenna’s split,” someone said.

The relationship is reportedly “very new,” according to the source. While it has been reported that Tatum and Dewan have been seeing other people in the wake of their divorce announcement six months ago, no specific relationships had yet been revealed.

The ex-couple announced their breakup in April via social media.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the statement read. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna,” they commented.