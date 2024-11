Jenna Dewan Breaks Silence After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan has broken her silence since she and husband Channing Tatum announced they would be separating after nearly nine years of marriage earlier this week.

A representative for the Step Up actress denies claims that Tatum’s drinking had contributed to the couple’s marriage breakdown.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” the representative said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”

Previous reports have alleged that Tatum drank and partied too much for Dewan. In a 2014 interview with The Mirror, the Magic Mike star admitted to drinking “too much.”

“I probably drink too much. My wife, that’s what she bought into,” he said at the time.

Both Tatum and Dewan have been spotted since announcing their split, with Dewan attending a yoga class in Los Angeles and returning to work at World of Dance, and Tatum spending some quality time at Target with the couple’s daughter, Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

The couple released a joint statement on their respective social media accounts Monday night explaining the breakup to their fans.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement went on. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna”.

The couple has stayed true to their promise to remain friends, as insiders say they even continue to live together after their split. The sources, who spoke to Us Weekly, say that despite the recent announcement, the couple has been separated for a while.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” they said.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” the source continued. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”