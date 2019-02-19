Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Return to Las Vegas After Shooting

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany returned to Las Vegas following the deadly shooting last Sunday night.

The couple traveled back to the city on Sunday to visit the victims of the attack in the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brittany shared a photo of the two looking out to the Mandalay Bay hotel, where the gunman was stationed.

Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas today,” the soon-to-be mother wrote. “Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget.”

On Saturday night, Aldean took to the Saturday Night Live stage to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival with Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

With Gal Gadot hosting, it was a surprise for audiences to see Aldean in the cold open, sharing a monologue with the viewers that they would “walk through these tough times together, every step of the way.”

“Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal,” he said. “So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends — they’re all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you, and we hurt with you.”

The 40-year-old continued with his guitar, singing, “I got just one life / In a world that keeps on pushin’ me around / But I’ll stand my ground.”