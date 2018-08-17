Jack and Lisa Osbourne Reach Quick Divorce Settlement

Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa reportedly came to a quick divorce settlement, officially bringing their marriage to an amicable end despite the drama.

Osbourne reportedly gave Lisa a “sizable cash payout.” He will also be paying “significant child support” and is covering private schools, medical costs and most of the children’s expenses.

According to TMZ, the couple will share joint custody of their three children Pearl, 6; Minnie, 5; and Andy, 3

News of the settlement comes weeks after an alleged incident where Osbourne threw a punch at Lisa’s new boyfriend Michael Gabel during an argument at the end of July. The former reality star reportedly apologized after the incident, avoiding charges.

It is unclear what precipitated Osbourne and Stelly’s split. In her divorce filing, filed in March, Stelly sought physical custody and spousal support. The couple addressed their split in a joint statement on Instagram at the time.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone,” the statement read. “But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

He continued, “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love Jack and Lisa.”

Since then, they have kept more or less to themselves about the process, though Osbourne told Us Weekly that they are “trucking along” back in July. He also talked about their plan for co-parenting going forward.

“I think people put so much emphasis into, ‘Oh, I’m going to raise my kid to be like this. I’m going to raise my kid to be like that,’ but for me, I’m in the business of making good citizens,” he said. “I just want a good human being to just do good. That’s it. I don’t care what it is as long as it’s positive and good, and you’re not making some weird life choice that ends up hurting people.”

He added, “Like I said, I’m in the business of making good citizens.”

Osbourne’s sister Kelly Osbourne also gave an update on how her brother was doing following the sudden split.

“My brother’s amazing,” she told Us Weekly back in June.