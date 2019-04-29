Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Wedding: Take a Social Media Look Inside the Celebration

On Friday, actor Idris Elba married girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakech, Morocco, with the celebration spread out over three days and the wedding taking place at Ksar Char-Bagh hotel.

Several photographs and videos from the celebrations have since made their way to social media, with the footage giving fans a glimpse at the joyous occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wedding featured a performance by Davido, with the performer getting the crowd in the spirit and even having a bit of a dance-off in the middle of the floor as the newlyweds looked on.

A social media post shared that the performance was a surprise Elba had planned for Dhowre.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the wedding also featured “a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing.”

The couple’s official wedding photographs will appear in the July issue of British Vogue, though the publication did share a shot of the newlyweds happily embracing.

For the ceremony, Dhowre wore a custom off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown, while Elba suited up in custom Ozwald Boateng. The train of Dhowre’s gown featured the quote, “This train carries no wrong do-ers,” which was a tribute to the tattoo Elba has on his arm.

Along with the ceremony, guests also celebrated the couple with a “colours of the Souk”-themed dinner the night before the wedding at the Amanjena and an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental the day after the nuptials, Page Six reports.

The couple likely received a number of impressive wedding gifts, including one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the Mail on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gifted Elba and Dhowre with a piece of art by the Connor Brothers that retails for around $9,000. The piece is a print of a woman wearing a yellow dress that reads, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

Elba and Dhowre, a former Miss Vancouver, met in 2017 while filming The Mountain Between Us in Canada. Elba proposed in February 2018 during a screening of his directorial debut, Yardie.

Photo Credit: Getty / David M. Benett