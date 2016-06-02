WATCH: Hugh Hefner’s Wife, Crystal, Gives Video Tour of $200M Playboy Mansion

Crystal Harris Hefner recently took cameras on a tour of the Playboy Mansion! After getting married to Hugh Hefner on New Year's Eve in 2012, the 30-year-old has been calling these luxurious halls home. Many viewers of the Girls Next Door will recognize much of the interior of the house, but Harris Hefner goes one step further, sharing some of the "secret rooms" and showcasing her husband's eccentric décor.

"Welcome to this amazing place that I call home. I cannot wait to show you around," she says as she opens the doors to the estate.

According to Daily Mail, the tour starts in the Great Hall, where a few portraits of Hugh, one when he was younger and one now in his nineties, hang on the wall. He is, of course, wearing his signature pajamas in both! There is even a statue of the mogul in the corner.

Harris Hefner then takes viewers into the private screening room, complete with a projector screen and comfortable leather couches. The room has plenty of comfortable pillows and cushions for a great number of people to get cozy for a movie. There is even a piano to add atmosphere to some of the silent movies that are featured.

"We screen a lot of movies here, from silent movies to new releases," she said.

(Photo: Youtube / Brash)

One of the hidden rooms that Harris Hefner shows off was once a secret speakeasy. The mansion was originally built during Prohibition, so the liquor had to be stored away out of sight. She simply runs her hand over the wall to point out where the hidden button is that unlocks the door to the small wine room.

From there the tour takes viewers through the library, complete with a bar, grand furniture, and leather-bound catalogues of Playboy magazines. Then Harris Hefner heads off to the game room that features a pool table, foosball, and pinball machines. Finally, viewers are taken outside to the beautiful pool and grounds!

"I love these monkeys so much," she said as she shows viewers the cage where several monkeys live outside near the infamous grotto.

(Photo: Youtube / Brash)

Though fans may have enjoyed the look inside the mansion, there may have been an ulterior motive for the tour. It turns out that Hugh recently put his famous property up for sale — for $200 million. Though, even at that hefty price, the new owners won't be able to move in anytime soon! He stipulates in the terms of sale that he must be allowed to live in the home until he dies.