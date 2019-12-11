How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ‘Keep The Romance Alive’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for being one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. But, what actually makes their relationship work so well? According to a source at Life & Style, the secret to their relationship’s success is a very relatable one.

A source told Life & Style, in an article published on Dec. 10, that Reynolds and Lively, who have three children together, make things work by simply making time for one another.

“They keep the romance alive with date nights!” the source said. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

Lively and Reynolds likely have their hands full with all of their kiddos now, so it’s nice to see that they still set aside some quality time for themselves, too. Us Weekly first reported that the couple welcomed their third child together in October. At the time, a source confirmed the news to the publication, saying that their baby was “about 2 months old.” The A Simple Favor actor revealed that she was pregnant during an appearance on the red carpet for Reynold’s film, Detective Pikachu, back in May.

The private stars, who are also parents to two daughters, James and Inez, haven’t offered up many details about their little one, whose name has not yet been revealed. Although, in late October, Reynolds confirmed that he and his wife had welcomed their third baby together and revealed the child’s gender in the process.

On Twitter, Reynolds urged his fellow Canadians to vote for climate change reform. In addition to including information on how to vote, the Deadpool star also included a photo of himself, his wife, and their newborn daughter, whose face was covered by a baby emoji. In the caption, he mentioned that he wants to keep Canada alive and well for all of his “daughters,” which effectively confirmed that the couple had welcomed their third daughter recently.

“I love B.C.” he wrote. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.”

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

While Lively and Reynolds are undoubtedly busy with their various projects and family responsibilities, at least they know exactly how to keep their romance alive.