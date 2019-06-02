‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ Relationship With Top Shop Heiress Chloe Green Allegedly in Turmoil

It looks like there may be trouble in paradise for Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green. The model, who rose to fame as the “hot felon,” recently skipped he and Green’s son’s first birthday, which raised the eyebrows of fans everywhere.

A friend shared a photo on Instagram from the event, according to Daily Mail, which showed Green, 28, celebrating son Jayden’s birthday in Monaco with friends. Meeks was in Los Angeles at the time, however.

The photo came just two weeks after Meeks denied he and Green had split. Rumors started swirling after he was photographed cozying up to Romanian model Andreea Sasu at two different events during the Cannes film festival. He posted a picture of himself and Green standing before a body of water, writing in his caption that they are “still very much in love.”

Meeks attended a premiere screening for The Dead Don’t Die with Sasu, Daily Mail reported at the time. They were spotted with their arms locked at the event. Both were guests of designer Philipp Plein, who showcases new additions to his Plein Resort Collection every year.

Green wasn’t at Cannes. It’s unclear why she wasn’t there, but it did not appear to be related to her rumored split with Meeks.

Breakup rumors previously swirled about the couple in March. Meeks was quick to dispel the rumors with a birthday message for Green, in which he gushed about her being the love of his “LIFE.”

“Happy Birthday to the love of my LIFE…[Chloe Green] You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to have you in my life and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. You’re an amazing mom and I’ll love you FOREVER…… HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he wrote.

The couple, who are rumored to be engaged, share just one child together. They have never publicly confirmed that they are engaged, though Green has been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding ring finger. She was spotted without it during a recent photocall, which furthered speculation that she and Meeks were through.

Meeks and Green were first linked in June 2017, when they were seen on a yacht together. Before that, Meeks was married to Melissa Meeks. The pair have one child, a boy named Jeremy Jr., together. He’s 9 years old. In January, they reached an agreement regarding child support after ending their marriage.