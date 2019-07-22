Hilary Duff Is All Kisses With Matthew Koma in Adorable New Make-Out Photo

Hilary Duff and her fiancé Matthew Koma are head over heels in love, and packing on the PDA in the Disney Channel alum’s latest Instagram post. On Sunday, Duff took to the social media platform to share a series of sweet new snaps of herself with Koma cuddled up together.

“He told me we need to take more photos without our kids sooooo,” the actress captioned the photos, referring to their daughter Banks Violet Bair and her 7-year-old son Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Poking fun at his comment last week that he looks like a cartoon character thanks to his mustache, Koma wore a red hat for the photos reminiscent of Mario.

“You’re my princess peach forever,” Koma commented on the gallery, making a reference to Princess Peach.

The snaps also garnered plenty of reactions from Duff’s many followers, dozens commenting on Koma’s resemblance to Mario.

“He looks like Mario bros,” one person wrote.

“It’s me a Mario,” another commented.

“He kinda looks like a real-life Mario,” added a third.

Several commenters also couldn’t help but gush over the snaps, with one writing, “”y’all are too cute.”

“This is too cute,” another wrote.

“You two share a love so genuine,” commented another.

After having first been linked in early 2017 and breaking things off just months later in March and reconnecting shortly after, Duff and Coma announced in June of 2018 that they were expecting their first child together, writing on social media that they had “made a little princess of our own.”

The couple welcomed daughter Banks Violet in October.

“Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff announced the birth. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Just months later, in May of this year, the couple took the next step in their relationship when Koma dropped to one knee and asked Duff to marry him. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, with Duff sharing a photo of the new diamond on her ring finger.

Announcing the news on his own Instagram account, Koma wrote that he “”asked my best friend to marry me.”