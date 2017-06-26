Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Share Steamy Makeout Video

A great dress (@carmenmarcvalvo ), a beautiful sunset, a summer night finishing on the beach…and Alec with his crouching-actor-not-so-hidden-drama pose 🙄 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria aren’t shy about showing off their intense PDA! Hilaria posted a video of her and her husband making out for all of Instagram to see.

In the clip, which was shared on Friday evening, the couple is shown locking lips while a friend can be heard talking nearby.

“Alec wants me to post this,” Hilaria captioned the clip, which was shared to her Instagram story.

The two were attending some sort of formal event, possibly a wedding. Hilaria also shared some clips from the event that show the couple outdoors at a picnic table with friends.

The 33-year-old also posted a photo on Instagram of her cuddling her hubby on the beach.

Baldwin and Hilaria started dating in 2011 and were married in 2012. They have three kids together, Carmen, 3, Raphael, 2, and Leonardo, 9 months.

Hilaria recently uploaded a photo of the two together with all three of their kids. It was taken in celebration of Raphael’s birthday.

She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to our tiny car lover.”

