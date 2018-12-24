Heidi Klum Announces Engagement to Tokio Hotel’s Tom Kaulitz on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum is preparing for her third wedding!

Klum revealed that she is now engaged to boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, the guitarist for Tokio Hotel, after nine months of dating. Kaulitz popped the question on Monday morning, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

Klum broek the news to her fans shortly after with a photo of herself and her new fiance cracking large smiles. She shows some rings in the shot and reveals the engagement in her caption.

I SAID YES ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3U7XX6o7q3 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) December 24, 2018

“I SAID YES,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The photo has been liked on Instagram more than 335,000 times. It also received more than 4,000 likes on Twitter.

Over on Instagram, several of the couple’s famous friends chimed it with their surprised reactions and congratulations.

“Lucky man!” actress Selma Blair wrote.

“Congratulations love love you,” Christian Soriano wrote.

Gwen Stefani expressed her surprise, writing “omg omg?!!!” with several emojis.

Klum’s fellow America’s Got Talent personality Mel B wrote, “Yipppeee,” and Naomi Campbell offered a simple “Congratulations.

Bill Kaulitz, Tom’s twin brother and Tokio Hotel frontman, also chimed in on the reveal. He simply added emojis for a ring, bride and groom.

Klum began dating Tom after ending a long relationship with Vito Schnabel.

“Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model,” a source told Us Weekly. “There was some connection through the show. He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm quickly.”

Klum had previously shot down engagement rumors in September after she wore some large rings on the Emmys red carpet.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me,” Klum told PEOPLE. “When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings. There is nothing more to it than that.”

She also opened up to Us Weekly in September about how much she admired Tom.

“He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person,” she said. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

Klum was previously married to singer Seal from 2005-2014 and Rick Pipino from 1997-2002. She has three children with Seal and another with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore.

