Halsey Dresses as Marilyn Manson for Halloween Party With ‘AHS’ Star Evan Peters, Later Changes to Insane Clown Posse

Halsey and actor Evan Peters seem to officially be a couple after they were seen attending a Halloween party together on Friday. The two were dressed up in their costumes as they went to her Almost Famous party in Los Angeles. Earlier this week the two were spotted at lunch together at Sweet Butter in Sherman Oaks.

View this post on Instagram resident goths. @marilynmanson A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

Ahead of the party, the 24-year-old singer was dressed up as Marilyn Manson, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself in a tight-fitting white leather outfit with her red wig and thigh-high boots. Halsey also had one red contact lens in her eye and captioned it "resident goths." The ensemble was inspired by the music video for Manson's 1998 single Dope Show in which everyone in the video wears a similar leather outfit. In a second photo in the Instagram post, she is posing with Peters, who is in an Insane Clown Posse costume.

Later in the evening, Halsey and Peters were dressed as Juggalos — fans of the hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse. She wore a red wig and he had his face painted like a clown. Both sported ISP T-shirts, as seen on the Daily Mail.

Fans took to the comments section of Halsey's photos where she sported her Manson look, including some of her famous friends.

"[What the f—]! Amazing!" rocker Courtney Love commented.

"[Oh my God] is that Evan????? You guys look good together," a fan wrote.

"You really pulled off Marilyn, what a legend you are," another said.

Last month, Halsey and Peters were spotting riding roller coasters at Six Flags Magic Mountain, sparking rumors that the two were dating. This Halloween outing seems to confirm that they are.

Halsey has made her attraction to Peters known publicly going all the way back to 2012 when she was a teenager. Last year, she tweeted about Peters after seeing him portray a killer in American Horror Story. "Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderer," She wrote.

She's had other tweets about the 32-year-old actor. "Petition for Evan Peters to date me," she wrote in one: "I'm a f—ing liar I'm so in love with Evan Peters I'm so whipped I'm whipped as f—!," another tweet read.

A source recently told E!, "Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan's. A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before hanging out. It's still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out."