Hailey Baldwin Responds to Wedding Rumors Amid Speculation of Tying the Knot

Hailey Baldwin responded to speculation that she and Justin Bieber are already married by confirming that the two have not tied the knot yet.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Speculation that the two were getting married started on Thursday, after Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were seen at the New York City marriage bureau to get their marriage license. TMZ published photos of the young couple at the courthouse, and an eyewitness claimed Bieber told Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”

Then on Friday, sources told PEOPLE that the two were married. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source who claims to be close to them said.

A religious source also told the publication they were “legally married” at the courthouse, but were still planning to have a religious ceremony and reception with family soon.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source said, contradicting previous rumors that they are planning a small, intimate ceremony.

Just as the PEOPLE report was published, another TMZ report claimed the couple plan to get married next week. However, that also contradicted an August TMZ report that the two were waiting until 2019 to get married.

Baldwin herself hinted she was planning on waiting and slammed critics who think she is too young to get married.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” Baldwin told The Cut. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”

Baldwin said her parents — actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin — have both approved of her plans to marry Bieber.

“I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t. I think they love him more than me,” Baldwin joked.

As for the ceremony, Baldwin is planning to have her sister, Alaia Baldwin, be her bridesmaid. Bieber’s younger sister might be their flower girl.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” Baldwin said of the wedding. “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July during a trip to the Bahamas. The two have known each other for years and started dating in 2015. They rekindled their relationship in June.

