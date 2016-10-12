Gwen Stefani Says She’s the ‘Happiest’ She’s Ever Been

(Photo: Twitter / @hits975)

Gwen Stefani had a very tumultuous year in 2015 when she split from her husband Gavin Rossdale, but the singer revealed in a new interview with PEOPLE that she’s now happier than ever.

“I feel like I’m in the next chapter moving into the next phase of whatever just happened,” Stefani explained. “Even though that year was challenging, it was also one of my favorite things that ever happened to me.”

Since her divorce from Rossdale, Stefani has found love again with country singer Blake Shelton, and she has also succeeded in her professional life, releasing her new album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, earlier this year.

“Honestly, I was trying to help myself first and I didn’t have any vision about what the outcome would be when I was in the middle of it,” she said of her album. “It was about getting out what I needed to get out and using my gift to try to heal myself.”

The singer and designer also helped create a new animated series for Nickelodeon, Kuu Kuu Harajuku, which airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. on the network. Stefani is currently on the road touring in support of her album, an experience she described as “beautiful.”

“When you’re face to face, you kind of know each other because they know what you went through and they supported it,” she said. “They just literally turn you around and there’s so many beautiful experiences.”

Despite her fame, the singer explained that she feels pretty normal.

“I don’t really feel like I live in the Hollywood craziness,” she said. “I have my regular life, my house, my school runs … I love family time.”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she added. “I’m in a good place and I’m so excited. There’s always amazing things to come.”