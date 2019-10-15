See Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Transformed Into Pumpkin Faces

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s fans are getting into the Halloween spirit! One fan went all out to celebrate the holiday by carving a pumpkin with The Voice coaches’ faces on it, with the artist taking inspiration from the couple’s appearance at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

A photo of the pumpkin was shared by writer Jacklyn Krol on Twitter on Oct. 15, though the creator of said pumpkin and the date of the carving’s creation are unknown.

When they’re not being carved into pumpkins, Stefani and Shelton are busy judging The Voice, with the duo playfully taking jabs at each other as they attempt to secure their various teams.

It was recently announced that Stefani won’t be returning to the show in the spring for Season 18, with Nick Jonas set to take her place in the coaching lineup. Instead of spending time in her red chair, Stefani will be in Las Vegas to wrap up her Just A Girl residency, which has its final two runs in February and May 2020.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating for around four years after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2015, and Stefani recently told Hoda Kotb on Sirius XM that she feels incredibly lucky to have crossed paths with the country crooner.

“This is the most what I thought love was supposed to be,” she said. “And it’s the most pure in the sense that it’s all the storybook of love. The giving and the receiving, it all feels very even. It’s pretty magical and I feel really blessed. I feel like I’m bragging when I talk about it, and I am, because I’m so lucky, and it was so unexpected.”

Before they met, both Stefani and Shelton had gone through high-profile splits, she from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and he from ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

“And it’s been really, really – I just feel so lucky, because what happens is, we all go through life, and everybody has pain,” Stefani said. “We’re not getting out of here alive. We all have to go through this stuff. I think I never expected, after having such a hard time – and my love was always not what I thought it was going to be, in the sense that I was like, ‘Why am I so unlucky in love?’”

“But I think that for me to see that on the other side was going to be this, after all that tragedy, it’s almost impossible,” she continued. “I feel so grateful.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Joshua Blanchard