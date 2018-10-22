Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Spooky and Sweet Sharing Kiss in Wild Halloween Costumes

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting into the holiday spirit, dressing up for a costume party over the weekend and giving fans a look at their spooky ensembles on social media.

The pair got into character to celebrate Stefani’s niece Stella’s birthday, with Shelton dressing as a sailor and Stefani as Sally from the Tim Burton film A Nightmare Before Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two stars took time to plant a kiss on one another, with Stefani documenting the moment on her Instagram Story.

The singer also made sure to snap a selfie with the birthday girl, who was dressed as a fuzzy creature and adorned with some face paint.

“Bday girl Stella,” Stefani wrote.

Stefani’s three sons also attended the bash and sported their own costumes, with 12-year-old Kingston dressing in a Star Wars costume with a lightsaber, 10-year-old Zuma going as SpongeBob SquarePants and 4-year-old Apollo as a werewolf, donning a mask to complete his look.

Apollo also spent some time bonding with Shelton, with The Voice coach looking on as Apollo showed off the candy he scored at the party.

Along with Halloween treats, the bash also featured a limbo and a piñata, and Shelton even got his groove on in an Instagram clip shared by Stefani.

Stefani and Shelton have had plenty to celebrate recently, as Stefani’s birthday was on Oct. 3. To mark the occasion, Shelton shared a throwback snap of his girlfriend to social media along with a sweet caption.

“Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!”

“I love u Blake can’t believe I got u,” Stefani responded. “#thankuGod.”

The couple has now been together for nearly three years after meeting on The Voice, and Shelton recently told People that while some were skeptical at first, he’s now happier than ever.

“When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, ‘What the hell is that all about?’” he said. “But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense.”

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” he added. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg