‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Gets Married to Matthew Alan in Dreamy Beachside Ceremony

The Grey’s Anatomy cast is celebrating another wedding! Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Matthew Alan — who recently starred on Hulu’s Castle Rock — in an intimate coastline ceremony in front of 70 of their closest friends and family.

The intimate wedding ceremony was also the site of a reunion for the long running ABC series, as former Grey’s star Jessica Capshaw attended the special event.

“The thing that I always said to Matt is that I just wanted to see the ocean,” Luddington said. “That was my one thing.”

“We’re just ready to do the damn thing,” she added. “We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old. But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”

Karen Waldron, the couple’s wedding planner of Ampersand Entertainment Light, spoke with the outlet about the special occasion.

“The couple wanted romantic elegance with lots of natural elements, set against crisp white walls mixed with wood tables, hanging rattan light fixtures, an abundance of white and green floral, that kept it beautifully classic and fresh,” she said, “Touches of gold accents were mixed into the tables for just that splash of glam.”

Luddington stunned guests with a couture gown by Mira Zwillinger with handmade embroidery and walked down the aisle to The Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition.”

“In 2008 we went to a Temper Trap concert together,” she said of the significance of the song. “It was our first date!”

The actress revealed to her followers in 2017 via social media that the couple had welcomed a daughter, Hayden, into the world.

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of the pair with the newborn. They announced their engagement in January 2018.

Luddington is the latest Grey’s Anatomy wedding to take place this year. Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew DeLuca in the medical drama, got married in April to Nichole G in a lavish ceremony in Rome. Actress Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce on the show, also tied the knot by the sea in May to director Peter Chatmon, whom she met on the set of the show.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 16th season Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.