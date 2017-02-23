‘Glee’ Star Lauren Potter Calls off Her Engagement

(Photo: Twitter / @EW)

Glee actress Lauren Potter has called off her engagement, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Potter received a promise ring from her boyfriend Timothy Spear during a beachside proposal in August, but recently revealed she is single again.

“It hurts,” admits Potter, 26, adding she ended their relationship over the holidays. “After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much.”

MORE: ‘Glee’s Lauren Potter Is Engaged!

“He did not like the publicity,” says Robin Sinkhorn, Potter’s mom. “It was overwhelming.”

Since her breakup she has been looking for acting jobs in Hollywood, but if that doesn’t work out she’s hoping Starbucks will hire her!

“She looks adorable,” says Sinkhorn. “This is the first time I’ve seen her happy in months. She’s looking forward to the future.”

