Gisele Bundchen Says Tom Brady Gets Concussions ‘Pretty Much Every’ Year

Gisele Bundchen is more than ready for her husband, NFL superstar Tom Brady, to call it quits on the field.

The former Victoria’s Secret model opened up recently about her husband’s career and the concussions he’s experienced on the field.

“As you know, it’s not the most, like, let’s say, un-aggressive sport, right?” she told CBS This Morning‘s Charlie Rose on Wednesday, May 17. “Football, like, he had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every [year]. We don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through, that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we are 100 [years old], I hope.”

Though she worries about him, Bundchen says she will always support him and his choice to continue playing as long as he wants.

“He knows I will always support him,” she said. “And I want him to be happy.”

The model’s comments have stirred up a bit of a controversy, though, as Brady has not been listed on the New England Patriot’s injury list for a concussion since 2003, Us Weekly reports.

