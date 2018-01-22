Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Tom Brady’s Return to Super Bowl

Gisele Bündchen recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Tom Brady and his Patriots winning the AFC Championship and returning to the Super Bowl.

What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram before adding a hastag for “Go Pats.”

Many of her fans turned up to congratulate Brady and the Patriots as well.

“He definitely know how to close a game. Never chokes,” one fan wrote.

“You tell your man good luck on the superbowl because we all know pats will win superbowl,” said another.

“Kiss him for me, Gisele and Thank You for standing by Tom and his love for football. Your a winner to me too. Love my Patriots,” commented one Patriots fan.

Another superstar woman who is excited about the Super Bowl this year is pop-star Pink, and not just because she’ll be performing the national anthem at it.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up securing a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game, which was excellent news for Pink being that she is a hometown girl from “The City of Brotherly Love.”

Pink very quickly took to Twitter to let her excitement be known.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

“I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now,” she later added.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Many of her followers came out to show their support, with one person writing, “You singing the anthem is perfect!Before the ball is kicked off the world the world will see what Philly is about.music,sports,life,Philly.”

“How lucky are we that you are singing the National Anthem and love the Eagles,” another follower wrote.

Commenting on the fact that the Eagles will be going head-to-head against the New England Patriots in the big game, one fan said, “Your Eagles against my Patriots! So very excited to see you in the field!”

“We did it Pink!!! Finally!!!! I’m so excited it’s you singing. Feels like another sign this is our year! Let’s go Eagles,” someone else wrote.

On the whole, most of the commenters seem to be thrilled that Pink is singing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl, and are equally as thrilled to see if the Eagles can hold off the Patriots.