George Michael’s Boyfriend Claims the Late Singer Attempted Suicide ‘Many Times’

I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless… x A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

George Michael‘s boyfriend is letting the world know the singer had a history of suicide attempts.

On Sunday morning, Fadi Fawaz went on a Twitter rant about Michael’s death saying it wasn’t accidental.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The only thing George wanted is to DIE,” he tweeted out. “He tried numbers (sic) of time to kill himself many times… and finally he managed…”

According to PEOPLE, Michael was found dead in his home in England on Christmas Day. “It’s a [Christmas] I will never forget — finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he continued. “I will never stop missing you.”

He continued, “We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day… I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart.”

Fawaz later deleted his account, but his Instagram remains active. He shared a sweet photo of the two saying, “I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless.”

The Thames Valley police released a statement after ruling the death as “inconclusive.”

“The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out,” the statement read. “The results of the tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Michael’s house has become a gathering point where cards and bears are being laid down as the world shows their condolences.

1987 was when Michael released his first solo album, Faith. Over 25 million copies worldwide. Before he passed, he was working on a new album with a release date set for next year.

Related:

George Michael Was Found Dead in Bed on Christmas Morning by Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz

Another New Detail Surfaces About George Michael Before His Passing

George Michael’s Cause of Death Revealed