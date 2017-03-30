George Clooney Reveals Which Baby Names Amal Has Shot Down

It appears as though George Clooney is failing when it comes to the baby name game. Well, at least according to his wife, Amal.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clooney shared that he and his wife, Amal are talking quite a bit about baby names at home, but he isn’t doing so well in the creative department.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos,” he joked after considering to name them after his thriving tequila company with Randy Gerber, Casamigos. “That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

He added, “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.”

While promoting the trailer for his latest directorial feature, Suburbicon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the 55-year-old Oscar winner chatted with ET correspondent, Kevin Frazier about the arrival of his twins come June.

MORE: The Most Popular Unisex Baby Names in 2017 Are Pretty Great

“I don’t know how you fully digest [having two], but I’m excited,” the first-time father-to-be said. “It will be fun.”

When chatting with E! News, Clooney gushed about his family, saying he couldn’t believe any of it.

“[I’m] even happier [than before], I didn’t know that we’d have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step,” he said.

During press for the film, Clooney gave an update to Extra on his wife’s pregnancy, saying, “She is doing really great. She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

There’s no denying that he is very much prepared for the twins’ grand arrival.

“I know swaddling. I know what I’m in for,” he said, while joking that diapers will be an important part of life “for me, not for the kids.”

Related:

George Clooney Melts Hearts With Surprise Visit to Elderly Super Fan for Her Birthday

Watch: Amal Clooney Shares How Her High-Profile Marriage Affects Work

Parents-To-Be George and Amal Clooney Are Making a Major Life Change