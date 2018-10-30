‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Celebrates One Year With Boyfriend Ant Anstead With Sweet Post

Christina El Moussa is celebrating her 1-year anniversary with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

The couple marked the milestone day on Monday, both taking to Instagram to celebrate with touching posts to one another.

“If you aren’t in the mood for a sentimental/mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling,” El Moussa began with a warning.

“A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours … two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since. #FATE,” she wrote.

“@Ant_Anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical,” she continued, ending the message with a quote from a song by her “fav artist” Elvis Presley.

“Wise men say only fools rush in…but I can’t help falling in love with you,” she added.

Anstead also marked the occasion with a similarly sentimental post, writing on Instagram he “knew then” El Moussa was special when she answered his FaceTime call and spent “TWO AND A HALF HOURS” talking.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet!” he wrote in part. “What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year…. we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together! We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

He ended his message by stating that he “cannot wait to discover the next year and beyond with you!”

El Moussa and Anstead’s romance began after they were introduced by a mutual friend following the HGTV’s Flip or Flop star’s split from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she shares two children with — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. Anstead also shares two children, Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15, with ex-wife Louise.