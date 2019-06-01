Fergie Officially Divorcing Josh Duhamel 2 Years After Split

Josh Duhamel and Fergie have officially filed for divorce amid their separation.

The “London Bridge” singer made the move to divorce from the Transformers actor on Friday, according to Pasenda, California, court documents obtained by The Blast. This comes nearly 2 years after the couple separated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time, the couple asked for privacy as it pertained to the matter, as their family “adjusted” to the new circumstances.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple met in 2004 while Fergie’s group, The Black Eyed Peas, appeared on Las Vegas, an NBC show that starred Duhamel. They married in January 2009 and welcomed a son, Axl, together in August 2013. Their separation was made public in September 2017.

In the time since their split, Duhamel has been busy. He appeared in the acclaimed 2018 romantic comedy Love, Simon and the USA Network series Unsolved. He also landed a role in Netflix’s upcoming series Jupiter’s Legacy, which is based on the Millarworld comic book series of the same name. Romantically, he was linked to Baby Driver and Alita: Battle Angel actress Eiza González, but that relationship has since ended.

Fergie has kept things in her life a bit more private, but appears on the Fox reality competition The Four: Battle for Stardom as its host. In her off-time, she has remained focused on parenting Axl.

“I’m just trying to be the best Mom for my little Punky Pie — that’s what I call him. He’s my little Punky Pie — I call him Punky because he loves pumpkin pie,” she recently told PEOPLE. “As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules. I’m constantly having to have boundaries to make sure that all of those hours are in and it’s a balanced lifestyle because I’ve got so much on my plate that sometimes I’m just a tired mom.”

Neither Fergie or Duhamel have commented on the divorce filing as of press time.

Photo Credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage