‘Fantastic Four’ Star’s Ex Seeking Custody of Their Kids

Alice Evans, the estranged wife of Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd, is petitioning the courts for physical and legal custody of the couple’s two daughters: Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8. According to Page Six, Evans is also seeking that the courts grant Gruffud child visitation rights, that her husband takes care of her attorney fees, and that the courts determine ownership rights to their shared home.

The move comes after Gruffud filed a restraining order against Evans, asking that she not be allowed to have any contact with or stand within 100 feet of him or his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace. Gruffud alleges in legal documents that she “repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021, that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”

“Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters,” he continued, “threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands … threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison … threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and … threatened to destroy my mother.”

Evans announced their breakup in Jan. 2021, tweeting that Gruffud “announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.” “Me and our young daughters girls (sic) are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me,’” she continued at the time.

She told the court that they decided to break up due to irreconcilable differences. However, Evans previously accused Gruffud in October of starting a relationship with Wallace while he was still romantically involved with his wife. “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca,” she said in a since-deleted tweet, adding, “Bianca Wallace seems to be the person he has been in a relationship with for three years whilst blaming our difficulties on me. I’ve just found this out tonight. I feel like killing myself. (I won’t)”