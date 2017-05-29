Emmy Rossum and ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Sam Esmail Tie the Knot

Shameless star Emmy Rossum had a picture perfect wedding!

The actress and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in New York City, E! News reports.

The couple began dating in 2013 after Rossum starred in Esmail’s first full-length film, Comet. The pair got engaged in August 2015, and a month later, Rossum said she did not intend to rush the wedding planning process.

“We’re just chilling for a hot second,” she said, adding that she was “just not sharing” details with her family or friends.

The bride wore a custom Carolina Herrera wedding gown, which she had decided on late last year. Three months ago, Rossum seemed very relaxed and admitted she hadn’t “done any” dress fittings, but she wasn’t nervous.

“We’re nowhere. It’ll be fine. She’s got it. There’s no rush,” the actress said. “She can turn it around in a day. I’m not concerned.”

Rossum didn’t focus too much on the little details of the big day and left most of it up to her wedding planning team. “The only thing that’s really important to me is that we get married and there’s some kind of party,” she said.

