Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are Reportedly Dating Again

(Photo: Getty / Andrew Goodman)

It looks like Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are back on!

“Emma and Evan are definitely back together,” a source close to Roberts told Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actors were spotted together at various spots in Los Angeles in recent weeks, stepping out for iced coffees and bagels together on Aug. 29 and attending the FYF Fest music festival the weekend before.

“They definitely seemed like a couple,” an eyewitness said of the pair at the festival. “They were hugging and she was playfully messing around with him. They definitely showed signs of being together.”

Roberts and Peters began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of their film Adult World, getting engaged Christmas 2013. They broke off their engagement in June 2015 but got back together in August of the same year, only to break up again in May 2016.

The actors have also appeared on seasons three and four of FX’s American Horror Story together, and Peters is currently filming on the sixth season of the show while Roberts is working on Fox’s Scream Queens.