Emily Ratajkowski Wishes Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Happy Birthday Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary

Model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, celebrate their 1-year wedding anniversary in February, but first, Bear-McClard rang in his birthday on this week with a sweet message from his wife.

Ratajkowski used Instagram to share a birthday wish for her other half, posting a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting in a booth at a restaurant, Bear-McClard’s arm around the model as they both laughed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“HBD, husband,” Ratajkowski wrote. “I love you more every day.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard wed in a small courthouse ceremony on Feb. 23, 2018, which the model shared with her Instagram followers the same day.

Rather than opting for a traditional white dress, the 27-year-old married in an orange Zara suit and with a black hat with black netting, while Bear-McClard wore a light blue suit.

Ratajkowski revealed the news with an Instagram photo, later confirming her newlywed status on her Story and writing, “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today.” She also shared several photos from the day of herself and Bear-McClard as well as a group of friends who were on hand for the ceremony.

The model later opened up about the pair’s nuptials during an interview with Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight, sharing that she and Bear-McClard had known each other for years before they began dating.

“We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, like, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years, so…’” she said.

When Philipps wondered whether Ratajkowski had suddenly seen her now-husband in a different light, the model shot down the idea, explaining that the attraction had always been there.

“Women always know, come on — what? I’m like, who, all the sudden, like, changes the way they look at someone?” she said. “No, I was always like, Okay, probably shouldn’t hang out with that guy alone.” That strategy, of course, was foiled at some point: “And then, next thing, I’m at the courthouse getting married.”

Four months after her wedding, Ratajkowski showed off a two-stone engagement ring, which now sits below her gold wedding band.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Ratajkowski told the magazine thatsome people weren’t initially supportive of her happy news.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’” she recalled. “No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

Despite the criticism, Ratajkowski is happy with the way she wed, explaining that her choices on the day made her feel her best.

“When you don’t have a real wedding, it’s for you,” she said. “I wore what I wanted to wear. It really felt like the outfit that was most me, and that made me feel good.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Dow