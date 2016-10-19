Ellen DeGeneres Slams Portia de Rossi Divorce Rumors

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Ellen DeGeneres has had to address divorce rumors several times over the past few years, and now she’s putting a stop to them once and for all.

The talk show host married actress Portia de Rossi in 2008, and DeGeneres told PEOPLE in a recent interview that de Rossi is “not going anywhere.”

“Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky,’” DeGeneres explained. “Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” she says. “I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I’m not going anywhere. She’s not going anywhere. I’m not saying the relationship took a while; I’m saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”

“Not everybody finds that,” she added. “Not everybody finds that best friend.”

DeGeneres also spoke about how the pair make their marriage work, noting that they make sure to prioritize each other.

“Our priorities are each other too,” she said. “If we had kids, then I’m sure they would be, but we are. And that’s important.”

The comedian added that she “can’t imagine” not being with de Rossi.

“There’s no best part. It’s everything,” DeGeneres explained. “I can’t imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world.”