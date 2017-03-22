Elizabeth Olsen Has a New Man in Her Life

A post shared by 7Watchlist (@7watchlist) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Elizabeth Olsen has a new special someone!

According to a new report from E! News, the actress is dating indie artist Robbie Arnett. Olsen, 28, and Arnett were all smiles together as they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in the Big Apple on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Olsen’s rep hasn’t responded to reports, but the actress — like her famous twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley — generally keeps her private life under wraps.

MORE: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Appearance With Sister Elizabeth Olsen

Arnett is a vocalist in the indie pop quartet Milo Greene and is a big movie buff, as his Instagram shows, filled with movie posters.

Olsen has been previously tied to Taylor Swift’s ex-beau, Tom Hiddleston. In 2014, Olsen broke off her engagement to her former co-star, Boyd Holbrook, after three years of dating.

[H/T: Twitter / @stealmybbenzo]

Related:

Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Gushes Over Twin Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

WATCH: Chris Evans Pranks Elizabeth Olsen