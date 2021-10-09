Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn’s NSFW Response to His Marriage Proposal

Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn was incredibly shocked by his marriage proposal, according to the singer. Sheeran appeared on a Swedish TV show “Skavlan,” where he recounted the sweet moment that prompted an NSFW response from his then-fiance.

“I was getting down on one knee and I said, ‘Will you marry me?’” he recalled. “And she was like, ‘Are you f**king joking?’ There was this long silence and I just went, ‘Please?’” he continued in his story. The moment proved to be a humbling experience, he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is the most human I have ever felt because in my career, sometimes you find it is like, ‘Can I do this?’ and people are like, ‘Yeah,’” said Sheeran. “You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes.”

Unfortunately, the weather didn’t deliver the picture-perfect moment Sheeran was hoping for on the day of his proposal. “On the day it was p––ing down with rain and I’d built a f––ing pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine… and it was p––ing down with rain,” he told the host. “I kept saying we should go for a walk and she was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go for a walk?”

The rain couldn’t stop the singer from completing his task –– he didn’t have much of a choice considering he had a strict schedule.”Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it today!’ It gets to 9 p.m. and I was like, ‘For f––’s sake!’” As fans can tell, everything went according to plan despite the weather troubles. Ed and Cherry walked down the aisle in early 2019 and welcomed their first child, Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.