Dwyane Wade Shares NSFW Photo of Wife Gabrielle Union

Dwayne Wade has all the feels towards his wife Gabrielle Union and decided to share a NSFW photo of her with his fans. The NBA star took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie she took of herself in the mirror and he captioned it with, "This is 48" with the eyes emoji and a peach emoji. In the photo, Union is taking a selfie but with a mirror in the background that shows off her entire backside, in which she was only wearing black underwear as she posed topless.

Since this was on his Instagram stories, fans can't see comments fans would have posted, but it's safe to say that Wayne is gushing over his beautiful wife. Fans who follow the sweet pair know this isn't the first time they've posted a NSFW style photo before. In fact, the last time Wayne shared one it was him that was naked standing behind his wife who was in a robe. His kids made sure to comment on the picture as well. "This isn't what I wanted to wake up to," his son Zaire, 19, commented according to ET Canada. "Ayooooo chill, I just got on," his daughter Zaya, 13, also said.

Wade and Union are also the parents to Xavier, 7, from his previous relationship, his nephew Dahvean, 19, and they have their own little one as well, Kaavia, 3. The actress and her husband were thrilled to welcome their daughter into the world via surrogacy after struggling with fertility issues. The 48-year-old came forward and said that she and her husband were trying but due to the type of endometriosis called adenomyosis, that impacted her chances on being able to carry herself.

Over the last few years, Union has been praised for stepping forward and standing up for herself as she's endured mistreatment on sets in Hollywood, the biggest headliner being her time on America's Got Talent. However, after the recent, highly anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max, onlookers wondered why she wasn't there after having appeared in Season 7. "That dual consciousness though is what prepares me to go then do an episode of Friends after being on City of Angels," she said in a resurfaced video, talking about her time on the set and how she was spoken down to the entire week.

"Yeah, I'm an actor... didn't have to audition for this job because I was just on a hit show on CBS," she added. The actress claimed the crew would question her knowledge of being on set, even though she had already made a name for herself in Hollywood. Union hasn't stopped sticking up for herself and many others and onlookers are in a standing ovation in support of her.