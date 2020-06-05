Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Amid Discrimination Complaint Against 'America's Got Talent,' NBC

✖

NBA alum Dwayne Wade has, once again, come to the defense of wife Gabrielle Union. On Thursday, Wade took to Twitter to address Union's recent lawsuit she filed over her treatment on America's Got Talent in 2019.

Union reportedly filed lawsuits against Cowell, Fremantle Productions, NBC Universal and Syco Entertainment on Thursday, which repeat her prior allegations of racial insensitivity and sexism she experienced during her one-season stint as a judge on the reality competition series. The L.A.'s Finest star had made similar claims back in November after both she and Julianne Hough were not asked back for the show's current season. Wade's tweets came in response to journalist Yashar Ali, who reported on Union's legal filing.

So instead of making sure your work environment is a a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a black women in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs https://t.co/bjnVzug6gi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 4, 2020

Despite NBC launching an internal investigation into the matter, including AGT executive producer and judge Simon Cowell, Wade questioned the network's apparent lack of action, as well as accused the network of framing Union's allegations as false. In a follow-up tweet, Wade wrote about what their family experienced in the aftermath. "When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed," he wrote. "My daughter couldn't even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well, y'all have the answers and y'all still don’t wanna listen to them."

NBC also provided a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Union's most recent round of complaints, calling them "categorically untrue." The statement also claims the network took Union's initial complaints seriously before they "engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show." It also read that "NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect."

After Union's claims were made public, AGT host Terry Crews had initially cast some doubt, citing his own personal experience on the show. However, he later apologized to Union on Twitter back in February, writing that "there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn't say."