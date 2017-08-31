‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals Relationship News

Dancing With the Stars pro, Val Chmerkovskiy is finally opening up about his relationship with Jenna Johnson and from the looks of it, they are definitely in love.

Last night at the Industry Dance Awards 💙💜💖 #dancersagainstcancer A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

While attending the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Chmerkovskiy said he was "in love" with Johnson, telling The Insider he might have been hit with the wedding bug after his brother Maksim married co-star, Peta Murgatroyd in July.

"Yeah, is that what it's called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?" Chmerkovskiy said. "I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that."

After ending their on-again, off-again romance in 2016, the 31-year-old ABC star and his Dancing With the Stars co-star sparked reconciliation rumors this past June after sharing images from their romantic European vacation.

The newly rekindled couple also shared some sweet public displays of affection while at his brother's July nuptials, an event that Chmerkovskiy calls "beautiful."

"I'm happy for them," he said. "I'm happy that Peta is now officially a Chmerkovskiy and I officially have a sister."

The Dancing With the Stars pro went on to gush about how he's also in love with his 7-month-old nephew, Shai.

"He's just so full of life and happiness and joy, which is so crazy because he is my brother's son," he quipped. "[But] he's just so happy all the time. The best thing is when you walk in and you see him get excited to see you and recognize you, and you know, for like, one second, it just changes your entire world."

Photo credit: Instagram / @dance10jenna