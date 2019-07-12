‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Has Thoughts About Nikki Bella Not Being With Other Men

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev aren’t exactly boyfriend and girlfriend, but that doesn’t mean they’re dating other people. The Dancing With the Stars pro recently opened up about how he’d feel about Bella sleeping with someone else, admitting it “would bother” him.

The 36-year-old told Us Weekly he and Bella are having fun right now, and don’t feel the need to put a label on their relationship just yet. Chigvintsev said they’re taking things slow right now, and will “see where it goes.” Still, he said he wouldn’t be keen on Bella sleeping with another man.

“Yeah of course it would bother me,” he told Us. “The fact is, we’re not saying we’re not titling ourselves with something, that doesn’t change the way I’d feel about it.”

Chigvintsev went on to say that Bella was “absolutely not” allowed to have sex outside of their relationship, adding, “that would, like, hurt me very much.”

Bella, 35, was present during the conversation, according to Us Weekly. She chimed in, telling the magazine that she has respect for Chigvintsev and “his feelings,” so she wouldn’t look elsewhere for intimacy of any kind.

“It would hurt him, and I respect his feeling so I wouldn’t do it. I really enjoy my intimate time with Artem, so I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Bella said, according to Us.

Although Chigvintsev and Bella aren’t putting labels on their romance, it appears things are getting somewhat serious between them. The Total Bellas star told Us she’s spoken with her beau’s mother on Skype, and that he put a crib in his home for when sister Brie Bella and her 2-year-old daughter Birdie are over with the rest of the family they have somewhere t o stay.

Chigvintsev and Nikki have been an item since January. The pair met when they were partnered together on Dancing With the Stars. Their romance came just months after Nikki and ex-fiancé John Cena called off their engagement.

Cena has also moved on. He’s rumored to be dating Shay Shariatzadeh, according to E! Online. Nikki recently addressed her former flame’s new romance, telling PEOPLE she used to “pray every day” the the 42-year-old would find love again.

“I’ve loved [seeing him move on],” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve been so happy for him because I think of the decisions that I’ve made… walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it.”

“I literally would pray every day, like all I want him is to be happy and find happiness. And it’s true. He’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness. He seems to happy now and that makes me really happy.”