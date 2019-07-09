‘DWTS’ Alum Julianne Hough Says Sex Therapist ‘Saved’ Relationship With Husband Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are giving credit to a sex therapist for keeping their marriage strong two years in, revealing on the athlete’s iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, that determining their “erotic blueprints” through their mutual curiosity about intimacy has saved their relationship.

The America’s Got Talent judge opened up about her and her husband’s willingness to seek out professional help during tough times in their relationship as the two celebrated two years of marriage Monday.

“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” Hough explained. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.’”

Finding a sex therapist who tested them on their “erotic blueprints,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained the two were able to explore their intimacy styles more effectively.

“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” Hough said. “By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately.”

For Hough, it’s all about “wanting to be seen,” she recalled. “We go to dinner a lot of the time and dinner for Brooks is great because he’s getting fed, he’s got me there, whatever it might be. Dinner to me means I want eye contact and I would really appreciate you, maybe touching my hand at some point.”

Laich, however, is all about visually being seduced by his wife, telling her, “When you put lingerie on, I am f— fired up. I love it.”

And while the couple certainly values sex and chemistry, Hough revealed there was far more to their intimacy than bedroom games.

“Honestly, when I think of the word intimacy … I think it’s one of the most sacred things you can have between a partnership. I think it’s what separates friendship and lovers, and I think that most people do think about sex when they think of intimacy, but when I think about intimacy, I think of presence,” she said. “I think of absolute, complete and utter connection, when we are two people connecting and then we actually become one person.”

“I can have chemistry and connection, but my intimacy with Brooks is because he challenges me, and he sees me for exactly who I am and accepts me for the fact that I can have chemistry and connection with a lot of people, but I choose him every day,” she added. “I think that is also really sacred, and that’s why we have an intimate relationship. I don’t have that kind of intimacy with a lot of connections that I make throughout my life.”

Photo credit: Getty