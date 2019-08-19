Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Secretly Marries Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a married man. The Hollywood superstar secretly tied the knot in Hawaii with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, sharing the exciting news on Instagram. In a slideshow of photos of the two on their wedding day, Johnson captioned the post, “We Do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

In one photo, the couple holds hands as Hashian hoists her bouquet in the air. In another, Johnson can be seen dipping his new wife and giving her a kiss.

Hashian, 34, who has yet to post about the big day on social media, wore a lacy dress featuring a plunging neckline and sheer train. She wore her long hair down in simple curls and in one photo wore a long, sheer veil. Johnson, 47, wore a white button-down shirt — with several buttons undone — and off-white pants, accessorizing with green and white leis around his neck.

Several of Johnson’s famous friends congratulated the couple. Kevin Hart shared several praying hands emojis and applause emojis, writing, “Congrats man.”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left four red hearts, adding “Congrats!”

Music producer and manager Scooter Braun wrote, “Congrats!!!” with a champagne emoji.

Although the nuptials were a long time coming, fans were certainly surprised by the secret ceremony. Plenty of his 154 million Instagram followers congratulated the happy couple in the comments of the post.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while Johnson was filming The Game Plan, although they didn’t start dating until a few months after his 2007 breakup from ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia; Johnson and Hashian share two children: daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 1. Johnson also has a daughter — 18-year-old Simone — with Garcia, to whom he was married from 1997 to 2007 until they split up amicably.

Johnson previously said that the couple planned to marry, but that as they had children they kept pushing back their wedding date.

“Mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2018.

Although Johnson is always heavily involved in several projects at once, the former WWE star said he holds his family nearest and dearest to his heart.

“I’ve got a lot of things happening in my life, and I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to be blessed with a lot of things,” he told ET in 2015. “The relationship part to me is my most prized thing. The people in my life. I’ve learned the power that we have to make other people happy and content in a relationship. And I have the love of my life, Lauren… I wake up every day so grateful and so thankful that I have someone like that, someone that you can walk through this world with.”

