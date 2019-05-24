Kim Kardashian Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary in Gorgeous Dress

Kim Kardashian was looking sleek as always when she and husband Kanye West celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

The two were spotted leaving dinner at an the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The mom of four who rocks a 24-in waist was rocking a black mini dress that accentuated her curves with black stilettos that had straps wrapping her legs all the way up to her knees.

West paired well with his 38-year-old wife’s outfit wearing charcoal-colored slacks, a white top with black sneakers and a tan Carhartt’s Duck Detroit Blanket-Lined jacket.

The two who wed five years ago, share four kids together: North, 5; Saint, 3; Chicago, 1 and Psalm 13 days old.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been celebrating her wedding anniversary for several weeks now via social media. She posted a photo of the couple on their wedding day back on May 24, 2014 when the two said “I do” in Paris, France.

The wife and mom said she couldn’t be any happier in life right now.

As her anniversary day approached, she shared with her fans some behind-the-scenes footage of their special day.

She also shared her memory of being rushed out of the door to walk down the aisle — if you watched the series then you already know how she was running a little late that day.

Also, to celebrate the exciting day, Kardashian is launching her new bridal make-up collection: KKW Beauty Mrs. West Collection. The beauty business reminded her fans on Instagram that it was launching today — on her anniversary — after it was already announced back in February.

She’s joining forces with long-time friend and make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, which will feature a gorgeous palette of eyeshadows, shimmering highlighter, rosy blush with a lipstick, lip pencil and gloss.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 PM ET on E!.