Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay More to Ex After New Court Judgment

Dr. Dre has to shell out more money in his ongoing divorce battle from his ex-wife of 25 years, Nicole Young. Initially, After the music producer and executive was ordered to pay Young nearly $300K a month in temporary spousal support. Now, a judge has ordered the Beats by Dr. Dre maven must pay Young’s attorney’s fees. Per The Blast, Dre has to pay $1.55 million for the attorney fees, and an additional $555k for any other court-related costs.

Young’s lawyers cost a reported $1,100 an hour. A judge has estimated that her legal fees will total around $3 million. Dre will have to pay all fees in totality that have accumulated from the time of their divorce filing to July 2021.

Young’s legal team are defending their hourly rate. “Ms. Samantha F. Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer, certified family law specialists, have significant years of experience in family law and have extensive practical experience in complex family law matters,” court documents reveal. “Considering the level of the case’s complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable.”

Dre must also pay retroactive household expenses of Young’s for the Malibu home she currently lives in. The expenses include things such as repairs and maintenance, insurance, gardening, taxes and security dating back to September 2020. Young filed for divorce in May 2020. She’s since claimed her marriage was riddled with physical, emotional, and financial abuse. Dre has denied Young’s claims, saying she’s out for money to fund her lavish lifestyle. He’s fought Young and her legal team tirelessly to uphold their prenuptial agreement, which Young says she signed in distress. The couple married in 1996 — the same year he left Death Row Records. Shortly after, he started his own record label, Aftermath Entertainment, which birthed Eminem and 50 Cent.