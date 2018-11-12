‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter Secretly Marries Seth Avett

This couple is the epitome of our low-key goals!
Limitless and Dexter actress Jennifer Carpenter wed her rocker boyfriend Seth Avett, of the Avett Brothers, in a secret ceremony over Memorial Day weekend.
“We can confirm Seth Avett and Jennifer Carpenter were married in North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend,” the Avett Brothers’ rep told Entertainment Tonight.
The couple started dating in June 2013 after Avett split from his wife. Carpenter was previously married to her Dexter co-star Michael C. Hall.
Carpenter and Avett welcomed their first child in 2015.