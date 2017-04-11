Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford and His Wife Kelly Welcome Twin Girls

First night out as a mom and a dad! Our babies were born March 31st and are healthy and happy! Thanks for all the well wishes! A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are proud parents to healthy newborn twin girls!

Kelly announced the exciting news to Instagram on Sunday, April 9. She posted a photo with her husband at a restaurant celebrating their first night out as parents, Us Weekly reports.

“First night out as a mom and dad!” she captioned the snap. “Our babies were born March 31st and are healthy and happy! Thanks for all the well wishes!”

Kelly previously revealed in March that the couple planned on naming their twin girls Sawyer and Chandler.

The Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife met while attending the University of Georgia in Athens.

Stafford previously joked about the only downfall to fatherhood: “I’m assuming it’s going to be a big change,” he said. “Not as many naps, which is disappointing.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

TBT to announcing to our closest friends and family, not only the gender of the babes, but also that we were having two and that they were identical. Loved this moment! A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:43am PST

