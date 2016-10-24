WATCH: Are Demi Lovato and John Mayer the New ‘It’ Couple?

Demi Lovato spent some time with out on the town with a potential new beau Saturday night. The two were seen hanging out at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood. According to Us Weekly, the two were so chummy, the new guy was able to wrap his arm around Lovato and whisper secretly to her.

Who could be pulling at Lovato’s heartstrings so soon after the end of her long-time relationship with Wilmer Valderrama? None other than smooth singer, John Mayer.

“John had his arm around Demi and was whispering sweet nothings into her ear,” an eyewitness said. “She was into it. They weren’t making out or anything, but she was giggling the whole time.”

As it turns out, the two didn’t arrive together, but clearly hit it off while inside the club. Another witness said that the two “chatted it up for over and hour.” The two left the hotspot separately, so it’s hard to tell how well they hit it off.

This isn’t the first time these two musicians have met. Back in 2009, Mayer collaborated on Lovato’s song, “World of Chances.” Lovato later said that she enjoyed working with Mayer, mostly because she thought he was a “really, really funny guy.” Also, it seems as though Mayer helped Lovato in those early years by giving her some sound advice about the business.

But, even before their collaboration, Mayer once complimented Lovato via Twitter, saying that he couldn’t get her song out of his head. That tweet turned into a while conversation that ended with Lovato admitting to her fans that Mayer was an “inspiration” and an “idol” of hers in the music world.

Whether these two singers hit it off romantically or not, perhaps fans will get another great collaboration out of this meeting. Though Lovato has decided to take 2017 off, maybe she’ll help Mayer with his music instead next year.