‘American Crime Story’ Star Darren Criss Engaged to Girlfriend Mia Swier

Darren Criss is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier.

Criss, who currently appears on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, broke the news on his Instagram profile using a photo of himself and his bride-to-be.

The couple, who began dating in 2010, are shown side-by-side in an outdoor area infront of Asian-style architecture. They’re both bundled up and all smiles as they revealed the big news.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” Criss wrote. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin’ for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

He followed up that message with emojis for a rocket ship, diamond ring and Spock’s hand gesture from Star Trek.

While Criss was had a busy last few months, he still posts about his relationship with Swier on social media. He updates fans on the couple’s goings on in between his star-studded behind-the-scenes posts, such as the below update from the couple’s September Las Vegas getaway.

“These past several weeks and have been so crazy [and] busy for us,” Criss wrote. “Really been looking forward to a fun weekend in Vegas. This is gonna be funnnn.”

Criss is best known for his role as Blaine Anderson in the FOX musical comedy Glee, but he’s drawing praise for his current American Crime Story role. He portrays real life serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who killed designer Gianni Versace and four others in 1997.

He’s also recently appeared on The Flash, Supergirl, American Horror Story: Hotel and the 2015 Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.